It’s Here! Jonas Brothers Return With A Zany New Video You’ll Be A ‘Sucker’ For

Courtesy Republic Records

Jonas Brothers fans, go ahead and let out a big ol' sigh of relief, because the group's comeback single is officially worth all the hype. WHEW!

Everyone's favorite trio of New Jersey bros — Nick, Joe, and Kevin — returned on Friday (March 1) with "Sucker," their first new release in six years, and one hell of an earworm. Nick kicks it off with that immaculate falsetto, Joe adds some sleek harmonies, and Kev comes through with some groovy guitars and a whistling bridge. It's great to hear them back together again, but — it must be said — they're slightly upstaged in the accompanying video...

Yep, there are the guys' leading ladies — Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Joe's fiancée Sophie Turner — looking like extras from The Favourite as they romp around a lavish estate. Shot in the U.K. by director Anthony Mandler, the vid finds the three costumed couples (and their packs of corgis and bunnies) dancing, feasting, taking outdoor bubble baths, and sucking down lollipops.

One of the brothers even finds himself tied up at one point, but you'll have to watch the vid to see that for yourself. Check it out below, and look out for the clip on MTV Live and mtvU!