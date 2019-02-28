Republic Records/CBS

This Is An Official 'S.O.S.': The Jonas Brothers Are Back After A 6-Year Hiatus

Stop what you're doing, Jonas Brothers fans: Nick, Joe, and Kevin are officially getting the band back together. This is not a drill.

The Jonas Brothers are coming back with a brand new ~aesthetic~, single, and what will likely be an entirely new legion of fans, too. And we didn't even have to wait until the year 3000 to see it happen.

The bros took to social media on Thursday (February 28) with a surprise announcement: the trio are releasing new music on Friday (March 1) with their comeback single "Sucker." It's OK if you need to pinch yourself, because this sure feels dreamlike to us, too.

"Sucker" will be available worldwide at 12 a.m. ET on Friday via your favorite music streaming service. Can the world handle another Jonas Brothers craze?

But that's not all. The trio will also be appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which you can snag a sneak peek at ahead of its airing next week.

It's all part of a massive Jonas-centric takeover, which will run from Monday, March 4 through Thursday, March 7. It'll be all Jonas all the time as they appear in sketches, perform songs from their back catalogue, and take part in segments like "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" and (of course) "Carpool Karaoke." We can't wait to see the guys crooning along with Corden, honestly.

Diehard JoBros fans are totally losing it, which is to be expected. It has been six years, people. We thought this day would never come. And now it's here.

The JoBros are no joke. In case you've been living under a rock, since their debut album in 2007, Nick, Joe, and Kevin have delivered banger after banger until their rather abrupt breakup, serving hits like "Burnin' Up," "When You Look Me In The Eyes," and "S.O.S." They've sold over 17 million albums and have amassed over a billion streams worldwide.

The trio split back in 2013, canceling their then-upcoming album V and opting to go separate ways. While they continued to release singles as solo artists, the end of an era left fans heartbroken because of what could have been.

But fans never gave up hope, especially as the rumor mill began to churn earlier this month as sources began whispering of the trio's possible reunion. Nick Jonas began liking tweets about the possibility of a Jonas Brothers comeback, which fueled the fires even further. We spoke it into existence, guys! Somehow, we're getting a reunion, and now that the Bros are either engaged, married, or hanging out with their kids, it's going to be a whole new era of Jonas.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we're burnin' up to tear through the JoBros discography for some good, old-fashioned nostalgia. What year is this again?