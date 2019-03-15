Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode Lengths Revealed, So Plan Accordingly

HBO

Get ready to fill your schedule with 432 glorious minutes of Game of Thrones this spring. HBO has announced the full schedule for the upcoming final season — including air dates and estimated run times for the six remaining episodes — so now you can figure out the window of time you need to keep totally clear down to the minute.

Season 8, as we know, premieres on Sunday, April 14, and it will debut new episodes each week for the following six weeks. The series finale will be on Sunday, May 19.

No episode is quite as long as the 90-minute movies we had been anticipating, but most come pretty close. The first two episodes of Season 8 will clock in at just under an hour, with the shortest episode being the premiere at 54 minutes. The remaining four episodes will pack on about 33 percent more story, with each estimated to last roughly an hour and 20 minutes. The longest episode will be the third, with one hour and 22 minutes of the battles, death, and/or fire-breathing dragons teased in the Season 8 trailer.

Without further ado, here's the full Game of Thrones Season 8 schedule:

Season 8, Episode 1

Debut date: Sunday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Estimated running time: 0:54

Season 8, Episode 2

Debut date: Sunday, April 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Estimated running time: 0:58

Season 8, Episode 3

Debut date: Sunday, April 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Estimated running time: 1:22

Season 8, Episode 4

Debut date: Sunday, May 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Estimated running time: 1:18

Season 8, Episode 5

Debut date: Sunday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Estimated running time: 1:20

Season 8, Episode 6

Debut date: Sunday, May 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Estimated running time: 1:20