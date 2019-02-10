The Grammys Couldn't Decide Between 'King's Dead' And 'Bubblin,'' So They Both Won

Kendrick Lamar (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)/ Jay Rock (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)/ Anderson .Paak (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

It's looking like the 61st Grammy Awards is shaping up to be the night of the tie. The Grammy for Best Rap Performance has been announced to be a tie between "King's Dead" by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake and "Bubblin'" by Anderson .Paak.

The pair of lively tunes beat out "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott, Drake, and Swae Lee, "Be Careful" by Cardi B, and "Nice For What" by Drake.

So far, if you're keeping count, this is the second tie of the night. The Grammy for Best Traditional R & B Performance went to both "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" by Leon Bridges and "How Deep Is Your Love" by PJ Morton and Yebba earlier tonight. Since 1959, there have been 21 ties. Seeing as there have already been two and the night is still young, it'll be interesting to see just how many awards end up deadlocked in stalemates.

Kendrick's "King's Dead" is also up for Best Rap Song. His collaboration with SZA, "All The Stars," is also up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The night's still young. Anything can happen!