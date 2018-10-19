Travis Scott Teaches Math And Drake Flies Through Space In 'Sicko Mode' Video

YouTube/Epic

"Sicko Mode" is simply one of the biggest songs of 2018. It might be the song of 2018 for how it captures the power of two rappers with strong gravitational pulls joining together to occupy as much space in pop culture as they possibly can. We're talking about one dude whose entire promo campaign was based around massive golden statues of his own head, and also Drake. It doesn't get much bigger.

Fittingly, the "Sicko Mode" video, which dropped Friday (October 19), is also huge. Directed by Travis Scott himself and Event Video go-to man Dave Meyers, the clip renders Scott's vision of his city, Houston, in fully chaotic and stylized splendor. It's a dream, but it's also real life. It's pure Astroworld.

There's so much to unpack in this video that the best way to experience is to, well, just watch it. But look out for some choice moments, including Scott appearing briefly as what looks to be a math professor and Drake flying through space like a freaked-out cat with a flower on its head. There's also a sly joke when Scott raps, "I might take all my exes and put 'em all in a group," where three women then appear styled like a '60s girl group.

What's not in this video is any trace amount of Ricky Martin, but it probably wouldn't have worked with the overall aesthetic anyway.

As he said on Twitter, Scott was eager and anxious for the vid to drop, hyping himself up on caffeine and not sleeping. Now that it's out there, I hope he can relax with a nice cup of chamomile! Watch the video above, then watch Scott talking about Astroworld with MTV News ahead of his VMA performance back in August.