Kendrick Lamar, Future, And Jay Rock Are The Worst Employees In 'King's Dead' Video

Today (February 15), Jay Rock released the video for "King's Dead," the first single from his upcoming album and the second song released from Black Panther: The Album. Directed by Dave Free (of the Little Homies) and Jack Begert, the visual for "King's Dead" is a trippy affair. Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock rap on top of palm trees. Kung Fu Kenny goes from playing the most dangerous game of red light, green light to fighting for his life by video's end.

However, the crowning achievement of the music video is watching Kendrick, Future, and Jay Rock recreate 2013's The Wolf Of Wall Street. There are so many questions that a rapper-led brokerage house presents. What type of return on investment can Kendrick deliver? How can Jay Rock ensure that his firm isn't participating in a pump-and-dump scam? At Top Dawg and Son, do employees follow Future Hendrix's lead and wear chains instead of ties? I want some answers that Kendrick might not have right now.

"King's Dead" is the second music video to drop from the Black Panther soundtrack after "All The Stars" featuring SZA. Black Panther releases this Friday (February 16).