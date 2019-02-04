Bradley Cooper Jokingly Reveals A Star Is Born Duet With Lady Gaga Is A 'Death Wish'

Bradley Cooper is off the deep end... when it comes to having stage fright.

In just a few short weeks, he'll be taking the stage at the 2019 Oscars with fellow Academy Award nominee Lady Gaga to perform their hit song "Shallow" from 2018's A Star Is Born. It's up for consideration for Best Original Song along with contenders like Black Panther's "All the Stars" and Mary Poppins Returns' "The Place Where Lost Things Go."

But despite showcasing his talents as a director, writer, and actor, Cooper is actually losing it over performing alongside his pop star duet partner at one of the biggest nights in entertainment. When asked by Extra if he was nervous about the upcoming musical number, Cooper confirmed what basically anyone in his shoes would likely be thinking.

“Yes! It’s terrifying, absolutely,” said Cooper. “I was like, ‘Why? I must have some sort of death wish.'”

This actually isn't the first time Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will have teamed up for a live rendition of the Oscar-nominated tune. During one of Lady Gaga's recent performances of Enigma, her Las Vegas residency show, she invited Cooper for a surprise impromptu live version of "Shallow."

When footage hit the internet, Gaga fans couldn't get enough of seeing the pair reunited onstage. Cooper called the experience "wonderful," speaking to Extra. The video shows Gaga coyly calling out to Cooper "Yo Bradley, you wanna come up and do this one?" before fitting him with two in-ear monitors and leading him to her piano. It marked the first time since A Star Is Born that the duo had performed the song together before a live audience.

Both Gaga and Cooper are up for awards for their respective performances and work on A Star Is Born. The film itself is a contender for Best Picture. How will Cooper handle the pressure? Probably beautifully, we imagine.

Watch as he dives in when The 91st Academy Awards air live on ABC on February 24 at 8 p.m. ET.