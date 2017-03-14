Lady Gaga Is Heading To Vegas For Two Totally Different Shows

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga spent the majority of 2017 (and some of 2018) on the Joanne world tour, belting out from behind an ivory piano and strumming her songs on guitars in stadiums across the globe. And by the end of this year, she'll be back onstage — but she'll be trying something a little different.

The ever-evolving artist announced Tuesday (August 7) that she'll hit the Park Theater at Las Vegas' Park MGM resort in December to give fans two new and unique experiences: Lady Gaga Enigma, a self-described "odyssey of her pop hits," and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, a more "stripped-down" approach to Gaga's music that also celebrates American classics.

In a release, Gaga called the shows "a celebration of all that is unique and different within us." She continued, "The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

The pair of shows are set to kick off December 28 and will span 27 performances. Ticket info is available right here.

In the meantime, Gaga's also set to make her big-screen debut in a lead role alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born (which he also co-wrote and directed) in October. She also left the this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards victorious, nabbing the Golden Popcorn trophy for Best Music Documentary for Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two.

"I just have one problem: I recently found out I'm actually five-foot-three and three-quarters," she said in her acceptance speech in June. But that's never stopped her before. Looks like this time won't be any different.