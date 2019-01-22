Marvel Studios / Netflix / 20th Century Fox / Warner Bros.

Netflix makes history, Black Panther is king, and everyone still loves 'A Star Is Born'

Here Are Your 2019 Oscar Nominations — See The Full List

If you awoke this morning anticipating that today's Academy Award nominations would make some sense of the most wide-open Best Picture race in years, then think again.

Alfonso Cuarón's intimate, black-and-white film Roma leads this year's Oscar nominations with 10 nods — a huge achievement for Netflix — alongside Yorgos Lanthimos's lushly absurd The Favourite. But fan-favorite and critical darling A Star Is Born isn't far behind with eight nominations, including two for Lady Gaga. Though, director Bradley Cooper was shut out of the directing category, and only time will tell what that means for the film's overall Best Picture chances. Despite the controversy, things are looking very good for Green Book; fresh off its crucial Producers Guild win over the weekend, the film scored five nominations in key categories like original screenplay, film editing, and Best Picture. That being said, don't count out Spike Lee's latest joint, BlacKkKlansman, which landed six nominations including a first (!) directing nod for Lee and the year's top prize — it could make a compelling foil for Green Book.

So as you can see, the Best Picture race is still frustratingly uncertain as we inch ever closer to the February 24 ceremony — but one thing is for sure: Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige might be having the best day. Black Panther, the year's highest-grossing flick, racked up an historic seven noms, becoming the first Marvel film to score a Best Picture nomination. Wakanda forever!

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the rest of the 2019 Oscar nominees:

BEST PICTURE

A Star Is Born

Roma

Green Book

The Favourite

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

BEST ACTRESS

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Marina de Tavira, Roma

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

A Star Is Born

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite

Roma

Green Book

Vice

First Reformed

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Mirai

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roma

The Favourite

A Star Is Born

Cold War

Never Look Away

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Favourite

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BEST FILM EDITING

The Favourite

Vice

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Vice

Mary Queen of Scots

Border

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Favourite

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

First Man

Roma

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

Isle of Dogs

BlacKkKlansman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BEST SOUND EDITING

First Man

Black Panther

A Quiet Place

Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST SOUND MIXING

A Star Is Born

First Man

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Roma

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Ready Player One

First Man

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Christopher Robin

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo

RBG

Minding the Gap

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Of Fathers and Sons

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Roma

Cold War

Shoplifters

Capernaum

Never Look Away

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Bao

Weekends

Animal Behaviour

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Black Sheep

End Game

Period. End of Sentence.

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Marguerite

Detainment

Skin

Fauve

Mother