Here Are Your 2019 Oscar Nominations — See The Full List

If you awoke this morning anticipating that today's Academy Award nominations would make some sense of the most wide-open Best Picture race in years, then think again.
Alfonso Cuarón's intimate, black-and-white film Roma leads this year's Oscar nominations with 10 nods — a huge achievement for Netflix — alongside Yorgos Lanthimos's lushly absurd The Favourite. But fan-favorite and critical darling A Star Is Born isn't far behind with eight nominations, including two for Lady Gaga. Though, director Bradley Cooper was shut out of the directing category, and only time will tell what that means for the film's overall Best Picture chances. Despite the controversy, things are looking very good for Green Book; fresh off its crucial Producers Guild win over the weekend, the film scored five nominations in key categories like original screenplay, film editing, and Best Picture. That being said, don't count out Spike Lee's latest joint, BlacKkKlansman, which landed six nominations including a first (!) directing nod for Lee and the year's top prize — it could make a compelling foil for Green Book.
So as you can see, the Best Picture race is still frustratingly uncertain as we inch ever closer to the February 24 ceremony — but one thing is for sure: Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige might be having the best day. Black Panther, the year's highest-grossing flick, racked up an historic seven noms, becoming the first Marvel film to score a Best Picture nomination. Wakanda forever!
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the rest of the 2019 Oscar nominees:
Paweł PawlikowskiCold War
BEST PICTURE
A Star Is Born
Roma
Green Book
The Favourite
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
BEST ACTRESS
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Marina de Tavira, Roma
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
A Star Is Born
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Favourite
Roma
Green Book
Vice
First Reformed
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Mirai
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roma
The Favourite
A Star Is Born
Cold War
Never Look Away
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Favourite
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BEST FILM EDITING
The Favourite
Vice
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Vice
Mary Queen of Scots
Border
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Favourite
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
First Man
Roma
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
Isle of Dogs
BlacKkKlansman
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BEST SOUND EDITING
First Man
Black Panther
A Quiet Place
Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST SOUND MIXING
A Star Is Born
First Man
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Ready Player One
First Man
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Christopher Robin
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Free Solo
RBG
Minding the Gap
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Of Fathers and Sons
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Roma
Cold War
Shoplifters
Capernaum
Never Look Away
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Bao
Weekends
Animal Behaviour
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Black Sheep
End Game
Period. End of Sentence.
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Marguerite
Detainment
Skin
Fauve
Mother