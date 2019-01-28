Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper's First Live 'Shallow' Duet Gives Us All Kinds Of Butterflies

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Trey Alston

Lady Gaga surprised the world with the first live duet performance of “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born, by bringing out Bradley Cooper, and, unsurprisingly, it’ll bring you to tears.

Over the weekend, while performing at her Las Vegas residency that she kicked off in December, Cooper walked on stage for the tune, sending the crowd into a collective shock. After trying to figure out how to install his headpiece, Cooper joined Gaga in a rousing rendition of the breakout hit song from the film that their characters sing together. Gaga got choked up singing the number by herself in December, but it looks like Cooper’s support steered the course to completion.

The moment began with a tender embrace between the two stars and Oscar nominees from the film. Gaga then kissed Cooper on the cheek as he got set up. They then launched into the soft song while they held hands, him sitting on a stool beside her as she played the piano. Cooper then stood as they matched voices in the third verse as lights continuously flashed in the background. The magical moment ended with the two sitting close to each other on the piano and singing intimately.

“Shallow” is making some huge noise this award season. It recently received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. It’s also nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at this year’s Grammys. “Shallow” already snagged the award for Best Original Song at the 2019 Golden Globes. It can’t possibly get any bigger than this, even if it tried.