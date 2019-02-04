Ariana Grande's Misspelled Tattoo Could Net Her $1.5 Million

It turns out Ariana Grande's misspelled Japanese tattoo could soon be responsible for some more big deposits in the singer's bank account.

Last week, Grande made headlines for a tiny hand tattoo she got in tribute to her new single "7 Rings." It was meant to read simply "7 rings" just like the song title, but the phrase, in Japanese text, was misspelled as "shichirin," loosely translated to "tiny BBQ grill."

Fans leapt to drag Ari for the misspelling, and she added a few more characters after consulting with a friend who speaks the language in an attempt to "fix" it, but that only made matters worse. BuzzFeed's Eimi Yamamitsu pointed out that the new tattoo now read, essentially, "Japanese BBQ finger." Yikes.

Grande doesn't seem pressed, but you gotta wonder if laser tattoo removal could be on her radar. If it wasn't before, it certainly could be now, as it appears she's already been approached by a company that could make it happen – and get her paid. According to TMZ, Grande has been courted by laser removal company LaserAway to help make her now-infamous mistake history. The tabloid news site has reportedly obtained an offer letter from the company, signed by president Todd Heckmann, which proposes an extremely enticing deal.

Heckmann and LaserAway have asked Grande to participate in one photo/video shoot at a LaserAway location, which the firm would utilize for promotional campaigns. Ariana would be required to post one post a month via her social media channels about her experience with the procedure.

In exchange, Ari would walk away with a cool $1.5 million. She want it, she got it, indeed.

"I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter, however, if they're willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick ... for $1.5 mil," explained Grande's manager Scooter Braun in a statement to TMZ. "Hopefully, we can make this deal before her album comes out next week... shameless plug."

It remains to be seen whether or not Ari and her team have actually received said letter, but it seems like a pretty enticing offer to us.

Honestly, sign us up for all the tiny barbecue grill tattoos if making a milli is this easy.