Ariana Grande's Fifth Album Is Coming — See The Full Thank U, Next Tracklist

Getty Images

For anyone who was skeptical that Ariana Grande is really, actually planning to release her fifth album less than six months (!) after Sweetener, rest assured it's definitely happening. The 25-year-old has been steadily dropping new tunes — the latest being last week's flex anthem "7 rings" — and now she's generously unveiled her new project's tracklist.

Ari took to her @Sweetener Instagram account on Tuesday evening (January 22) to spell out thank u, next's 12 song titles. Of course, the smash title track is accounted for, as are "7 rings," "imagine," and the oft-teased "needy." Besides those, fans have intriguing cuts like "ghostin," "fake smile," and "NASA" to look forward to, as well as the curiously titled closing track, "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored."

Instagram

There's still no confirmed release date for thank u, next, but Grande heavily suggested to a fan on Twitter that it could be coming on February 8. In the same tweet spree on Monday, the singer revealed that "7 rings" is the album's final single before its release.

The arrival of thank u, next is just one of many exciting things Arianators have to look forward to in 2019. Sweetener is up for Best Pop Vocal Album at next month's Grammys, and Ari is embarking on a Sweetener World Tour starting in March. She'll even squeeze in a festival date at Coachella — and possibly one at Lollapalooza — on the way. Until then, study up on her new tracklist below!

1. imagine

2. needy

3. NASA

4. bloodline

5. fake smile

6. bad idea

7. make up

8. ghostin

9. in my head

10. 7 rings

11. thank u, next

12. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored