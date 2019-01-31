Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Ariana Grande Fixed Her 'Grill' Tattoo And Now All Is Right In The World

By Trey Alston

What better way to celebrate the success of a new single than with a tattoo? Ariana Grande did just that earlier this week with some Japanese ink for the recently released “7 Rings.” There was only one problem though: What she thought it read as wasn’t what it really meant.

In a rush to celebrate “7 Rings” hitting No. 1, Grande surprised fans when she posted some new body ink: Japanese kanji characters 七 and 輪, which (as Kotaku points out) mean “seven” and “ring” respectively. But together, the characters take on a different meaning entirely – "shichirin" or, in English, “small charcoal grill.”

But everything’s good now after some fine-tuning, at least somewhat. Grande shared on Instagram Wedneday night (January 30) that she fixed her tattoo to say “ring” instead of “small charcoal grill.” That’s a win, right?

Realizing her blunder, Grande rushed back to the needle to set things right. She added 指, the kanji for “finger.” This makes 指輪 or "yubiwa," which means “ring” on a finger. But the kanji is split between lines which is considered confusing in Japanese. There’s also the fact that the tattoo is meant to be read from left to right, top to bottom, to make sense. But in Japanese, writing is meant to be right to left. A slightly different kerfuffle, but a kerfuffle nonetheless.

Grande reveled in the moment showing off the corrected ink via her IG story. "rip tiny charcoal grill," she wrote. "miss u man. i actually really liked u."

Grande’s new album, Thank U, Next, comes out February 8. She probably won’t get any other celebratory tattoos in foreign languages after seeing how this debacle has unfolded.