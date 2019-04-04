Jersey Shore Rewind: These Are Vinny's Most Memorable Smushes (Angelina Included)

Sorry, bro -- but we all remember when you got with 'the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island'

While we've only truly gotten a glimpse of "relationship Vinny" during a brief stint on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation -- he was unofficially inducted into the IFF (the I'm F*cked Foundation), mind you -- he's had some memorable MTV hookups. And some went down with his own roommates (watch him relive those iconic moments below).

Here's hoping Vin will find his forever soul mate (not counting his bromance with Pauly D) on Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny -- beginning on April 11 at 8/7c! But until then, let us take a look back at a few of his more memorable ladies: