Jersey Shore Shag: Should Angelina And Vinny Just Smush It Out?

The (sexual) tension in Seaside Heights is real, y'all.

The incessant quarreling between Angelina and Vinny came to a climax (pun very intended) on tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 -- and things got so hot, a fire extinguisher was called into play.

Here's how it all went down: Over family dinner (because that's where you air out your dirty laundry), the two Staten Islanders -- who supposedly knew each other back in high school -- started going at it.

"I don't know what it is about this kid, but he says something, and I get pissed right off the bat," said Angelina.

It was then that the feisty brunette confessed to having "a piece in the chamber" on her roommate: "Vinny needs to check himself because I got a lot of sh*t on that kid. Staten Island's coming for you."

Vin's response? "Well, I don't have a chamber on you, because I don't think about you ever."

Once prodded, Angelina dropped her bomb, also alluding to their unforgettable Season 1 hookup.

"You know you used to hit me up back in the day and try to f*cking F me and say you want to take me on a date and get to know me," she said. "If you don't like me, my question to you is, 'Why'd you bang me then?' You wouldn't hate-bang a girl you didn't think was attractive."

The dirty little hamster must have struck a chord with Vin, because that's when some major mustard and ketchup abuse ensued between the two. JWOWW described it as "low-key fighting with undertones of sexualness" -- also known as the unofficial "Staten Island mating ritual."

Even Vinny's boyfriend agreed that the two have a rather, er, unique connection. "It's only a matter of time -- I can sense it," said Pauly D. "We're about due for an anger bang between Vinny and Angelina."

Following a little fire extinguisher action and an awkward hug, all seemed back to normal in Angelinny land. But we can't help but wonder: Should these two just smush it out again? The timing is certainly right: Not only is Vinny single, but Ang admitted she's on shaky ground with her fiancé. Sound off with your thoughts, and catch an all-new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 Thursday at 8/7c.