Vinny Guadagnino And Paul 'DJ Pauly D' Delvecchio Set For New Dating Series

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Thanks to 'Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny,' the two may not be bachelors for long

Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino recently celebrated their mutual adoration for each other at a Jersey Shore "bromittment ceremony" (relive part of it below). And now the MTV bachelors are looking for real love -- and they'll do it together. Cabs Girls are heahhhh!

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny, gives 20 contestants the chance to win the hearts of Jersey Shore Family Vacation's iconic duo. Each episode, the contestants will face off against one another hoping to avoid the elimination ceremony while the boys must also compete for the affection of the contestants as well – making this reality-dating show unlike any other. Paulinny + ladies vying for the two = spiraling?

take a look at the guys' official bios below.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio

Pauly continues to tour the world DJing while holding down a Las Vegas residency, but are any of the contestants ready to keep up with his luxurious lifestyle?

Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny is ready to get back into a relationship, but will the Staten Island keto-guido find someone to take home for Sunday family dinner?