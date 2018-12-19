Watch Cardi B Preview A Hard-Hitting New Song: 'Guess Who, Bitch?'

Getty Images

Amid all the, uh, invasion of privacy in her life lately, Cardi B has blessedly channeled her frustration into new music. The "Money" rapper has been hard at work on the follow-up to her debut album, and late Tuesday night (December 18), she took to Instagram to reveal a taste of what's to come.

In the clip, Cardi lic-syncs along to an unreleased song in front of a soundboard. Unsurprisingly, her bars are as vicious as they are witty: "I'm pressed pressed pressed pressed pressed / Cardi don't need more press / Kill 'em all put them hoes to rest / Walk in bulletproof vest / Please tell me who she's gone check, Murder C and Cardi made a mess / Pop pop, guess who bitch? / Pop pop, guess who bitch?"

At this point, there are headlines about Cardi pretty much every day, so it makes sense that she'd reference her growing notoriety in her new music. Putting her marketing savvy to use, she also tagged Fashion Nova, the clothing company she has a collection with.

Cardi's new clip comes after a weekend full of drama — her estranged husband, Offset, crashed her headlining set at L.A.'s Rolling Loud, making a grand gesture to try to win her back. It didn't seem to work, but Cardi heroically came to Offset's defense anyway.

Meanwhile, there's no confirmation about where Cardi's hard-hitting new verse may end up, but here's hoping we'll hear the full track soon.