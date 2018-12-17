Cardi B Speaks Out After Fans Bash Offset For Interrupting Her Set

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Cardi B co-headlined the second night of the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, along with Lil Uzi Vert. During her set, though, her estranged husband, Migos's Offset, crashed the stage in what he likely considered to be a grand romantic gesture, asking for her forgiveness and for her to take him back. He did this with wheeled-out displays that read "Take Me Back, Cardi" and by approaching Cardi with white roses.

Cardi's discomfort was visible in fan-shot footage of the encounter. Shortly after, the stage lights dimmed and the pair spoke off-mic before she had both Offset and his signage leave the stage.

The seeds for this encounter were planted last week with a simple tweet from Offset: "FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI." The pair announced they'd split up earlier this month after secretly marrying in September 2017 and having a daughter, Kulture, this past summer. Offset also posted his "one birthday wish" in an Instagram video on Saturday, saying he wanted her back and that he apologized. "I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy," he said.

After the interruption at Rolling Loud, Offset offered an explanation on Twitter, writing that "all of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it's only right that my apologies are made public too."

Cardi, meanwhile, addressed the incident on her Instagram page with two videos. In the first, she thanked all her fans who'd supported and defended her but also called for civility in light of attacks against him on social media. "Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better, 'cause at the end of the day, that's still family," she said.

In the second video, she addressed people on social media who'd taken to attacking her for defending Offset, because that's how far down the rabbit hole we are now, people. "I'm not saying I'm gonna get back together with him," she said. "I just don't like that bashing online thing." Cardi also referenced another major celebrity news story from the weekend: Pete Davidson's disturbing message that he "really [didn't] want to be on this earth anymore."

Davidson ended up being safe, and he appeared on Saturday Night Live later that night. But his message was read as yet another entry in the saga after his October breakup with Ariana Grande, which has likewise included harassment from some of her fans online. Cardi spoke out against such militant defensiveness online while also being first that things with her and Offset are, in fact, done.

"God could give me and bring me the most perfect, glamorous, fabulous man. That ... man's not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child," Cardi said. Watch the whole thing unfold in the posts above, and then see snippets of Cardi's actual set in more fan footage right here.

"Despite the stunt, she performed hit after hit and electrified the crowd with her talent, energy, choreography, and set design," Rolling Loud festival organizers said in a statement, Rolling Stone reports. "Cardi B proved herself as a top tier headliner last night, and that should be the story."