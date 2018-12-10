Watch Cardi B Surprise Students At Her Old School In The Bronx

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Fresh off a week that concluded with five Grammy nominations to cheer about, Cardi B began another week with an appearance on CBS This Morning on December 9. She kept busy during it, too: She's filmed taking photos with fans on the street and revisiting the grocery store in the Bronx where she had her first job.

But most notably, the 26-year-old rapper also addressed her ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj, a feud that escalated back in September at a New York Fashion Week event that ended with Cardi reportedly throwing a shoe at Minaj. "It's unnecessary, but am I ever embarrassed about anything that I do? No," she said in the new interview.

"I think it's bad for business. A lot of people like to say all publicity is good publicity. To me, it's not 'cause that takes away [from] people paying attention to your craft," Cardi continued. "It makes people not even pay attention to your craft. They just want to see drama."

After the incident, Minaj called it "something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper-echelon people" on her Queen Radio show.

In the segment, Cardi did not address her recent split from husband Offset, though Offset tweeted about the situation over the weekend with a simple trademark all-caps message: "FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI."

The CBS clip finishes with a nice bit where Cardi returns to her old high school, surprising a class of current students. It feels good, and it's the holiday season, so why not?

But more than anything else, the segment is necessary for how we get to see such an outsized personality like Cardi — someone who does better communicating directly to her fans via Instagram than via any other medium — sit down for the sedate trappings of a Sunday-morning, network-television interview. "I feel like people feel like I'm very reachable. When I talk, I make a lot of mistakes, like I might say words and the words are not even in the dictionary," she says at one point. "But people still like it because you can tell that I'm saying it from the heart."

