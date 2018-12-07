The 2019 Grammy Nominations Are Here And They're Absolutely Wild

It's anybody's game. And it's just getting started.
For the second year in a row, Kendrick Lamar is among those artists nominated for the most Grammys with a total of eight noms. Last year, he had seven, just under Jay-Z's eight — though Kendrick swept the rap categories, while Jay got completely shut out. And it makes sense: K.Dot is a Grammy favorite now (even if the relationship admittedly got off to a rocky start in 2014), and there's the little matter of his Black Panther: The Album helping to make the film a massive smash.
But Drake is right there behind him with seven, which also makes sense given the year of juggernaut success he's had, obliterating streaming records and earning listens in the billions. Americana singer Brandi Carlile and producer Boi-1da both snagged six each, while Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, Sounwave and engineer Mike Bozzi earned five apiece.
This wide-open field of challengers means one thing for sure: 2019's Grammys likely won't be a runaway night for any single artist. And that's exciting!
Could Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga win Record of the Year over Childish Gambino or Cardi B? Will Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" complete its blazing arc from hidden gem to huge hit with a proper golden statue? How wild is it to see Post Malone nominated in the same pop category as Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Beck? These are the questions we'll have to mull over until February.
The show airs February 10 on CBS.
Album of the Year
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B - "I Like It"
Brandi Carlile - "The Joke"
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Drake - "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"
Post Malone & 21 Savage - "Rockstar"
Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"
Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"
Drake - "God's Plan"
Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"
Brandy Carlile - "The Joke"
Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck - "Colors"
Camila Cabello - "Havana (Live)"
Ariana Grande - "God Is A Woman"
Lady Gaga - "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"
Post Malone - "Better Now"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato - "Fall In Line"
Backstreet Boys - "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - "'S Wonderful"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B - "Girls Like You"
Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton - "Say Something"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning Of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
P!nk - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - "Be Careful"
Drake - "Nice For What"
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake - "King's Dead"
Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin"
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink - "Like I Do"
6lack Featuring J. Cole - "Pretty Little Fears"
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All The Stars"
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - "Rockstar"
Best Rap Song
Drake - "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake - "King's Dead"
Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas - "Lucky You"
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"
Jay Rock - "Win"
Best Rap Album
Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy
Mac Miller - Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Best Rock Album
Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - M A N I A
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires
Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
Beck - Colors
Björk - Utopia
David Byrne - American Utopia
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best R&B Performance
Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"
The Carters - "Summer"
Lalah Hathaway - "Y O Y"
H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar - "Best Part"
PJ Morton - "First Began"
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"
Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi - "Come Through And Chill"
Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. - "Focus"
Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini - Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne - Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde - Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton - Volume 2