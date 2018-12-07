The 2019 Grammy Nominations Are Here And They're Absolutely Wild

Getty Images

It's anybody's game. And it's just getting started.

For the second year in a row, Kendrick Lamar is among those artists nominated for the most Grammys with a total of eight noms. Last year, he had seven, just under Jay-Z's eight — though Kendrick swept the rap categories, while Jay got completely shut out. And it makes sense: K.Dot is a Grammy favorite now (even if the relationship admittedly got off to a rocky start in 2014), and there's the little matter of his Black Panther: The Album helping to make the film a massive smash.

But Drake is right there behind him with seven, which also makes sense given the year of juggernaut success he's had, obliterating streaming records and earning listens in the billions. Americana singer Brandi Carlile and producer Boi-1da both snagged six each, while Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, Sounwave and engineer Mike Bozzi earned five apiece.

This wide-open field of challengers means one thing for sure: 2019's Grammys likely won't be a runaway night for any single artist. And that's exciting!

Could Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga win Record of the Year over Childish Gambino or Cardi B? Will Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" complete its blazing arc from hidden gem to huge hit with a proper golden statue? How wild is it to see Post Malone nominated in the same pop category as Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Beck? These are the questions we'll have to mull over until February.

Check out some highlights below, and be sure to peep the entire list right here. The show airs February 10 on CBS. In the meantime, start making some playlists.

Album of the Year

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B - "I Like It"

Brandi Carlile - "The Joke"

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

Drake - "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"

Post Malone & 21 Savage - "Rockstar"

Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"

Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"

Drake - "God's Plan"

Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"

Brandy Carlile - "The Joke"

Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck - "Colors"

Camila Cabello - "Havana (Live)"

Ariana Grande - "God Is A Woman"

Lady Gaga - "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"

Post Malone - "Better Now"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato - "Fall In Line"

Backstreet Boys - "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - "'S Wonderful"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton - "Say Something"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning Of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - "Be Careful"

Drake - "Nice For What"

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake - "King's Dead"

Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin"

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink - "Like I Do"

6lack Featuring J. Cole - "Pretty Little Fears"

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All The Stars"

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - "Rockstar"

Best Rap Song

Drake - "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake - "King's Dead"

Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas - "Lucky You"

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"

Jay Rock - "Win"

Best Rap Album

Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy

Mac Miller - Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Best Rock Album

Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - M A N I A

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Beck - Colors

Björk - Utopia

David Byrne - American Utopia

St. Vincent - Masseduction

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges - Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway - Honestly

H.E.R. - H.E.R

PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"

The Carters - "Summer"

Lalah Hathaway - "Y O Y"

H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar - "Best Part"

PJ Morton - "First Began"

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"

Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi - "Come Through And Chill"

Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. - "Focus"

Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini - Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne - Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde - Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton - Volume 2