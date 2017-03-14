Nicki Minaj Speaks On Her 'Mortifying And Humiliating' Fight With Cardi B

Getty Images

"This is gonna be a legendary fucking show," Nicki Minaj said at the jump of Queen Radio on Monday afternoon (September 10), before letting out an unbridled cackle.

And thus began the eighth — and most hotly anticipated — episode of Queen Radio, which came just days after Nicki got into a heated scuffle with Cardi B at a New York Fashion Week party. For those who weren't following the drama over the weekend, here's what you need to know:Tthe Harpers Bazaar ICONS bash on September 7 apparently ended with Cardi trying to fight Nicki and throwing a shoe at her. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker promptly addressed the altercation on Instagram, claiming that Nicki made comments about Cardi's baby, Kulture: "When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f*ckin off!!" she wrote.

Nicki, for her part, kept quiet about the incident... until Monday's Queen Radio, that is.

"So let me just say this," Nicki said on the episode. "The other night I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper-echelon people. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified."

Responding to Cardi's allegations that Nicki commented about Kulture, the Queen rapper said that she had "no clue" where the "horrendous accusations" came from. She insisted, "I would never discuss anyone's child. And it's so sad for someone to pin that on me because I'm the bad guy and they knew people would believe them. I just wanna let the world know that Onika Tanya Minaj has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child. I am not a clown. That's clown shit."

Nicki further said of Cardi, "she has built her career off of sympathy and payola," and went on to accuse her of having other women attacked because of their alleged relationships with her husband, Offset. Nicki said, "You just had the biggest blessing of your life with a child, and in two weeks you have attacked three women? One at fashion week? And left looking the way you left looking so that people could point their fingers at our culture and our community and laugh at us some more?"

She continued, "Get this woman some help! This woman is at the best stage in her career, and she's out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the fuck is gonna give her a fucking intervention?"

All drama aside, however, Nicki insisted she's in "such a good place, mentally and spiritually." Moreover, she appears to be turning her attention back to her art, revealing on the show that the high-fashion "Barbie Dreams" video will be dropping today. Yet another treat for Barbz.