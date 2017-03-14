Sam Smith And Calvin Harris Give The Spotlight To Voguers In 'Promises' Video

YouTube/Sony

Calvin Harris has long been the low-king king of summer jams. If you don't think that's true, go back and revisit "Slide" and make sure to queue up eternal banger "We Found Love" and great new entry "One Kiss." They'll help you remember.

This year, when he wasn't teaming up with Dua Lipa (with help from Jessie Reyez on the writing end), Harris collaborated with silken crooner Sam Smith for "Promises," an icy slice of neo-house — listen closely and you'll also here Reyez in the background, too.

On Tuesday (September 4), the song got a video that appropriately matches its dance ambitions. Directed by Emil Nava — who's worked with Harris on the visuals for "One Kiss," "This Is What You Came For," and more — the "Promises" clip is a sensory journey into house culture, voguing, and club glamour, with several New York dancers as guides.

"Never had so much fun shooting a video," Smith wrote hyping the clip on Instagram. "Felt like a normal horse meat disco Sunday night in Vauxhall haha!"

Model Winnie Harlow makes an appearance midway through, as Smith delivers his lyrics in various locales from the dizzying club scene to the more sparse and isolated rooms far away. Harris is there sporadically too, Gatsbying his way around the larger party scene.

"Promises" is the latest Harris single, after "One Kiss" and the PartyNextDoor team-up "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready" earlier this year. Check out the full video above.