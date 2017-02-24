Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, And Migos ‘Slide’ Into Your Life With Sunny New Collab

Getty Images / MTV News

If only they would slide into our DMs am I right

Who knew that Calvin Harris, Migos, and Frank Ocean were a supergroup waiting to happen? Harris released his followup to solo effort "My Way" Friday (February 24), and it boasts effortless vocals from some of the best around.

Like he did on last year's Blonde, Ocean spins his voice through a pitch-shifter or two on "Slide," though most of his verse comes out clean. (He handles the chorus, too.) Migos, meanwhile, sound as unbothered as ever as they sing-rap through Auto-Tune.

Really, the only problem with this summery new bop is that there aren't more Migos verses. Migos verses forever. Migos verses until the end of time.