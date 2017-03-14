Getty Images

Dua Lipa And Calvin Harris's Pulsing 'One Kiss' Is Hot And Cold At The Same Time

Is April 6 too early to start throwing out potential Song of the Summer contenders?

When it's a new cut from longtime low-key king of summer Calvin Harris, it's probably never too early — especially when the new song in question is as dance-friendly and ready for hazy sunny days as "One Kiss" is. The new house cut, featuring vocals from Dua Lipa, dropped on Friday, just in time for the weekend.

"One Kiss" is, simply, a dance record. "I hope this makes you wanna dance till your hearts content!" Lipa wrote on Instagram as the song was released (just after she posted about a new haircut).

The song's throwback house vibe is complemented by its single artwork, designed like the insert of an old cassette tape. This is also in keeping with "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready," the PartyNextDoor collab Harris put out in February that featured a music video like a Windows 95 screensaver and grainy, VHS-caliber camera work.

Harris's most recent album is last year's Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which had all the rubbery bass lines and bright keyboards to keep you warm for an entire season. The icy post-disco of "One Kiss" recalls past Harris highlights "How Deep Is Your Love" and "This Is What You Came For," thanks in no smart part to Lipa's smoky voice gliding over the whole thing.

Check it out above, and stay tuned for more from Harris — the maestro behind "Slide," let's not forget — as we creep forward into summer.