Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor's 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' Is A '90s Fever Dream

Calvin Harris and PartyNextDoor's video for "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready," looks like a sentient Tamagotchi binge-watched an entire season of I Love The '90s and decided to direct a music video. "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready" is like watching a psychedelic cable-access TV show as PND and a host of women dance behind cheesy era-specific graphics.

Besides the inventive music video, the song sees the OVO singer employing his addictive melodies and songwriting skills. Over a dancehall-inspired beat, Party sings about the usual things: lack of commitment and not being "ready fi all dem tings."

In an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, Calvin Harris sang PND's praises.

"I just know his pen, his voice, and his delivery is among the best in the world," said Harris. "I worked with him on my last album and I was aware that I underused him. I was embarrassed and ashamed."

Calvin isn't wrong to compliment Party's pen so highly. The Mississauga singer has penned hits like Rihanna's "Work," DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," and Drake's "Legend." Don't be surprised if "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready," is his latest song to hit the charts.