Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, And Logic With Ryan Tedder Will Perform At The 2018 VMAs

Getty Images

Every year, the MTV Video Music Awards stage becomes a glittering showcase on which the biggest acts of the year can bring their songs to life. This year, it’s really going to reach the heavens — thanks to Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Logic with Ryan Tedder, who will all perform at the 2018 VMAs.

Ari’s set to bring the divinity-channeling “God Is a Woman” to the stage just a few days after her upcoming album, Sweetener, drops; it’s also her first time back performing at the VMAs since the steamy cardio session she shared with Nicki Minaj for “Side to Side” in 2016. Ari also has five VMA noms to boast about this year, including Video of the Year (for “No Tears Left to Cry”) and Artist of the Year.

Mendes, meanwhile, will return with guitar in hand to deliver “In My Blood,” the lead single from his self-titled 2018 release, after rocking the house (and nearly disappearing into the crowd) last year for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” “In My Blood” nabbed one of Mendes’s three noms, including Best Pop.

After a powerful and poignant rendition of “1-800-273-8255” at the 2017 VMAs, Logic is back with a brand new single called “One Day.” He’ll get some help performing it on this year’s stage from OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, who features on the track. Logic’s nominated twice this year for “1-800,” including Best Collaboration and Video With a Message.

This new slate of performers join an already packed show, including an explosive performance by Jennifer Lopez, who’s also set to receive the storied Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Meanwhile, Cardi B and Jay-Z and Beyoncé The Carters lead the nominations with 10 and eight, respectively — but it’s always anybody’s game. You can help pick the winners right now by voting for your faves, so you'd better get to it.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Voting is now open at vma.mtv.com!