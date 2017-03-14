Getty Images

Prepare to "get loud" for Jennifer Lopez — the iconic superstar will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lopez will join the ranks of fellow trailblazers like P!nk, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Madonna with the coveted prize, which honors an artist's remarkable body of work. For Lopez — who will also perform live at the awards show — that means celebrating almost 20 years of hits, from 1999's "If You Had My Love" all the way up to this year's "El Anillo." Her diverse videography encompasses some of the most memorable visuals of the 21st century: the Flashdance-inspired "Get Right," the millennium rager "Waiting for Tonight," and, of course, the fame-flexing "Jenny From the Block."

This will be Lopez's third VMA trophy — "Waiting for Tonight" won Best Dance Video in 2000, and two years later, "I'm Real" earned Best Hip-Hop Video. The singer, actress, and producer has blessed the VMA red carpet nine times since 1998, and she hit the stage for the first time in 2001 for a super steamy performance with Ja Rule.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

And rest assured, Lopez's VMA history is far from over. Aside from her Video Vanguard honor, she's nominated twice at this year's show — "Dinero," her bilingual banger with DJ Khaled and Cardi B, is up for Best Collaboration and Best Latin. On top of that, the Bronx native will hit the stage for what's sure to be an explosive live performance on her NYC home turf. We've dreamed of this J. Lo/VMA love for so long...

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Voting is now open at vma.mtv.com!