Shawn Mendes's Raspy VMA Performance Made Bebe Rexha Lose Her Cool

Shawn Mendes is an immensely talented musician and VMA nominee with two No. 1 albums, Handwritten and Illuminate, under his belt. His voice and charm have captivated millions of fans around the world, and "I Got You" singer Bebe Rexha is definitely one of them. At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (August 27), she lost all her chill when he rocked the stage at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Can you blame her, really? Shawn pulled off quite the set, performing "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" in front of flickering old-school television sets and even going into the crowd for a hot second.

Fun fact: Mendes wrote the hit song about his fictional movie crush, and you can thank a sinus infection for his raspy voice on the original cut. He tapped back into those vocals at the VMAs, then drove the audience wild with a hint of falsetto. Swooon.

