Mac Miller Champions 'Self Care' And Hints At How He's Doing After Breakup With Ariana Grande

2018 hasn't been kind to Mac Miller. In May, Ariana Grande and Miller split, and in the aftermath, the Pittsburgh rapper was reportedly arrested for a DUI. Subsequently, Grande called the relationship "toxic" after a Twitter user blamed her for Mac's predicament. Now it seems like the "Cold Summer" MC has something to say, albeit buried six feet under in a pine box casket.

The Christian Weber-directed music video Miller's new "Self Care" pays homage to a scene in Kill Bill: Vol. 2, where the Bride punches her way out of a shallow grave. Apparently the metaphor of rising against adversity wasn't lost on Miller. The song reads as Mac trying to convince himself of the power of self care as he sings, "I'm treatin' me right / Hell yeah, we're gonna be alright." The young rapper admits "I been losin' my mind" as he hints at the underlying cause of his reported DUI — "That Mercedes drove me crazy, I was speedin'."

However, the most potent portion of the song is when he briefly mentions how he feels after the dissolution of a recent relationship: "We play it cool, we know we fucked up, yeah / You keep on sayin' you in love, so / Tell me are you really down?" Miller's "Self Care," doesn't sound triumphant in the traditional sense. Instead, the song finds Mac working through difficult and tense emotions, as he holes himself up in his crib, while "war outside" rages on.

"Self Care," produced by Nostxglic, ID Labs & DJ Dahi is a somber affair, but luckily by the video's end, Mac digs himself out of the grave. During a 2017 interview with W Magazine, Mac discussed his sobriety and the weight of being so open with it.

"I’ve spent a good time very sober and now I’m just, like, living regularly," Mac said at the time. "I think it’s important. I don’t believe in absolute anything, but I think not sharing that type of information, because it becomes like, 'Oh he’s sober, oh he’s not, oh he has a beer, oh my god.'"

It isn't clear how Mac is doing at this point, but it is inspiring to see him fighting to take care of himself. His new album, Swimming, drops on August 3 and hopefully will give more updates on how he is coping.