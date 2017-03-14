Mac Miller Reportedly Arrested For DUI

Mauricio Santana / Contributor / Getty Images

Mac Miller was allegedly arrested for a DUI and hit and run on Thursday (May 17). According to TMZ, the Pittsburgh rapper hit a power pole in his 2016 G-Wagon and fled the scene before cops arrived.

In the past, Miller has been open about his struggles with addiction and how it informed projects like 2014's Faces. During a 2017 interview with W Magazine, Mac discussed his sobriety and the weight of being so open with it.

"I’ve spent a good time very sober and now I’m just, like, living regularly," Mac said. "I think it’s important. I don’t believe in absolute anything, but I think not sharing that type of information, because it becomes like, 'Oh he’s sober, oh he’s not, oh he has a beer, oh my god.'"

Miller continued to describe how he's become more reserved when talking about his struggles.

"I just realized some things are important to just keep for yourself," he said. "That was a learning experience. But it was important to let everyone know that I wasn’t doing f---ing crazy amounts of hard drugs. That was good to get out there."

Miller's bail is reportedly set at $15,000.