Kendrick Lamar And Mac Miller Reunite On A Heated New Song

Getty Images

After lighting the VMA stage ablaze this past weekend, Kendrick Lamar has brought even more heat to an unlikely posse track from DJ Kay Slay.

“Cold Summer” reunites Kendrick and Mac Miller, and also throws Kevin Gates and R&B singer Rell into the mix. Kendrick leads the charge, using his opening verse to reflect on brutal summers marked by “tire marks and gun smoke stories.” After a soulful hook from Rell, Miller comes through with some breezier bars and warns, “Me and Kendrick on a track, man, that's bad news.” Gates wraps things up with ferocity, culminating in a banger that’s definitely worth the listen, even as summer draws to a close.

“Cold Summer” is the second single from DJ Kay Slay’s upcoming album Big Brother. The all-star project arrives September 22 and also features 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, and more. In the meantime, revisit Kendrick's fiery VMA performance.