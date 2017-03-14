Ariana Grande Calls Her Mac Miller Relationship 'Toxic' In Powerful Message

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ariana Grande has time for the trolls. Today (May 23), the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer replied to a viral tweet, which seemed to equate Mac Miller's recent recent DUI arrest on her. In an iPhone note, Grande chastised the Twitter user for downplaying women who fight to get out of unhealthy relationships.

"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," Grande wrote. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be."

Ariana's message went on to describe how she tried to help Miller in his struggle with sobriety but emphasized that it isn't an excuse to shame her into staying with him.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years," she continued. "(And always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that."

The Sweetener star ended the note by detailing that her relationship with Miller was at times "hard or scary while it was happening." She concluded by ensuring fans she will continue to pray for her former partner and any women going through similar circumstances.

On May 10, Grande released a message on Instagram that announced she was splitting with Miller. "I can’t wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you," wrote the Dangerous Woman singer. Since then rumors have swirled that she is casually dating Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.

Trolls better think twice before coming at Ari again.