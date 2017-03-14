11 Burning Avengers: Infinity War Questions — Answered

Marvel Studios

What. The. Hell. Chances are, you walked out of Avengers: Infinity War with a similar reaction — but fear not, dear readers, because we're going to work through these feelings of confusion and despair together. So if you don't want to know what happened, consider this your big, fat spoiler warning.

After years of waiting, Earth's Mightiest Heroes faced off against the Mad Titan Thanos, and let's just say the odds were not in the Avengers' favor. As Thanos and his "children," the Black Order, traversed the universe collecting Infinity Stones, things went from bad to worse to absolutely catastrophic for Tony Stark, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Peter Parker, and the rest of our heroes.

In the end, the team suffered major loses — not to mention, a devastating defeat — and Thanos for all we know is still on the loose, sitting pretty in paradise while half the universe was being vaporized into ash at the snap of the Titan's fingers. We know it's a lot to process, so we broke down the biggest questions we still have after the Avengers' big battle with Thanos... and some possible answers.