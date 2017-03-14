Troye Sivan's 'Bloom' Is Here To Make Your Day Feel Like A Breeze

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Troye Sivan's new album is coming soon, and so far, we've already heard him get lost in clubby electronic on "My My My!" and go fully tender on the ballad "The Good Side." His latest offering, "Bloom," splits the difference with swirling atmosphere and sweet lyrics that point to it being, as he'd previously teased, a gay anthem.

The accompanying lyric video is wild — it reminds me of the end of Annihilation — and finds a Silver Surfer-ized Sivan floating around an empty greenhouse looking forlorn but magnificent.

"I need you to / Tell me right before it goes down," Sivan sings. "Promise me you'll / Hold my hand if I get scared now."

"Bloom" marks the latest taste of Sivan's forthcoming (but still untitled, at least to us) album — the same collection that features a collaboration with none other than Ariana Grande. "[Grande] is my pop queen and i can't wait for you guys to hear our song," Sivan tweeted back in February.

In March, his Jack Antonoff-assisted track "Strawberries & Cigarettes" appeared on the soundtrack for the LGBTQ film Love, Simon.

Taken together, Sivan's latest cuts sound confident and exciting, which makes the promise of an entire new album dropping soon all that much more promising. I just hope we don't have to wait much longer.