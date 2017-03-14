Troye Sivan Brings 'Strawberries & Cigarettes' To Warm Love, Simon Soundtrack

Michael Stewart/WireImage

It's a good time to be Troye Sivan. Shortly after the new year, he returned with "My My My!" — which is both a proper jam and a great video showcasing a bold new era of confidence for the young singer.

Thursday night (March 16), Sivan brought that self-assurance to The Tonight Show with an icy and moody performance of the song and an outfit that could make him the de facto new lead singer of a new, more swaggering version of The xx.

Sivan also recently revealed his retroactive desire to portray Elio in Call Me By Your Name, the role that ultimately went to Timothée Chalamet (and is currently accelerating his star power at a high velocity). And while the past can't be changed, Sivan's future in film is already looking promising.

He's got a new song on the soundtrack to Love, Simon, the coming-of-age gay teen film, out today (March 16). It's called "Strawberries & Cigarettes," it's extremely warm, and it actually kind of sounds like if Vampire Weekend wrote a straightforward, unabashed, romantic pop song. Oh, and you can stream it below.

Sivan also recently confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Ariana Grande, so it looks like 2018 — the year of Troye — is only getting started. Stream the entire Love, Simon soundtrack right here.