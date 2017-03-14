SZA Opens Up About What Went Wrong With Her Coachella Performance

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is an unforgiving mistress. One of music's biggest festival stages is a harsh platform, where technical difficulties, the raging elements, and a lifeless crowd can throw off the best of performers. Yesterday (April 19), SZA shared on Instagram what went wrong with her Coachella performance and promised fans that this weekend would be different.

"Last week kicked my ass," wrote SZA. "Every technical difficulty that could’ve went wrong did . Every "friend" I asked to come out bailed on me . Lost my voice completely . Didn’t even get a chance to play the weekend . Couldn’t believe it was all happening on my biggest stage to date."

Many fans voiced their displeasure at SZA's vocals on Twitter. It is unclear of SZA's post was in response to the backlash, but the TDE songstress did promise her fans that her performance this Friday (April 20) would be better than her last. She even used a Cardi B bar for emphasis.

"I LOVE AND ACCEPT ALL CHALLENGES," the "Love Galore" singer continued. "THANK U GOD FOR EVERY GROWTH OPPORTUNITY TO STEP INTO BIGGER DRAWS . I AM BIGGER THAN MY ADVERSITY . DOWN 9 TIMES BUT I GET UP 10!! This Friday is MINE."

SZA has spent the bulk of 2018, candid and vulnerable about an extensive amount of topics. She's admitted disliking her debut album CTRL, revealed she is miserable, and opened up about the disappointment of her Grammy losses. In another eye-opening moment, SZA discussed the good, bad, and ugly of Instagram during her i-D cover story.

"I definitely get inspiration from the ‘gram," SZA wrote. "I mean, Instagram is Google, essentially. I love looking at pictures of beautiful women. But I think, for any human being, if you start to look at it too long it’ll make you look at yourself a little weird. It really depends on what mood I’m in. For instance, if I have a crazy-ass breakout and I look at really pretty, smooth-skin women on Instagram, I might be a little sad about my face that day. But tomorrow I might be able to not give a fuck at all."

SZA seems ready to meet the challenge of Coachella and it wouldn't be surprising to get an update on Instagram celebrating her conquering the festival.