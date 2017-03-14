SZA Admits She Didn't Like Her Debut Album Ctrl

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mastercard

It is natural for artists to be critical of their art. However, it is surprising when said art is nominated for five Grammys and is responsible for launching a career into the stratosphere. In a new cover story for The Fader, SZA admits that she wasn't a fan of Ctrl and describes the confusion she felt when fans connected with the album.

"I didn’t even fuck with my own album, so I was so confused and almost, like, angry that everyone fucked with it so much,” said SZA. "It meant everything I felt about myself was wrong. And it was just like, If that’s not the truth, then what is the truth?"

The TDE singer also shared that Donald Glover texted her to see if she believed her music wasn't as good as it could be.

"I think when ‘Love Galore’ went platinum, Donald [Glover] texted me like, ‘Do you still think it sucks,’" said SZA. "And I was like, 'I dunno.'"

Regardless of how SZA felt about the album, it connected with the public. However, that doesn't change the fact that the journey to release her debut studio album was filled with obstacles, as a result of being the only female artist on TDE. SZA described what led to her 2016 tweet claiming she was quitting Top Dawg Entertainment and how it feels to be a woman in the industry surrounded by so many men.

"You’re forced to meet new people," said SZA. "Most of them are men. Never even had this kind of dynamic before, like, it’s fucking crazy. And it can drive you crazy if you don’t just understand how to utilize it. I kinda carry myself like them but messier.”

