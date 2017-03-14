SZA Opens Up About Her Grammy Losses

Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Unfortunately, SZA didn't win any awards at the 2018 Grammys. Many thought the TDE songstress was robbed of her five nominations, including ones for Best New Artist and Best R&B Song. However, in an interview with GQ, SZA doesn't seem too phased by her lack of Grammys.

"I felt a shift," said SZA. "Like, I came a really long-ass way. I didn’t imagine this album doing much anyway. I was so grateful to even have been honored by being nominated and having so many people fuck with my music. I feel like at some point you start to get sucked up into the accolades and you’re like, Oh, this is what this is about, and this is what quantifies my success or me as an artist or a human being."

Later in the interview, the Ctrl singer details why she won't have the Recording Academy in mind when she makes her next album.

"I didn’t make my album with the Grammys in mind, and I’m definitely not gonna make my second one with the Grammys in mind," SZA said. "I’m just gonna make really good fucking music and just try to touch people."

SZA also spoke about Alessia Cara, who infamously took to Instagram to defend her win for Best New Artist against a sea of critics.

"I feel compelled to express that I really, really fuck with Alessia Cara," said SZA. "She’s beautiful as fuck, her voice is like water, it’s like milk, I think it’s gorgeous. It has so much dimension, and she deserves every accolade that she gets. And people can’t be mad. I don’t give a fuck when her album came out! She sounds great right now!"

