Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

SZA Reveals Why She's Miserable And What That Means For Her Next Album

SZA has no problem being candid. Unfortunately, for all of the accolades and attention she's received — a platinum album, Grammy nominations, hit singles, commercials — the R&B singer often seems at odds with her growing success. In February, SZA discussed why she didn't like her debut album, Ctrl and how her Grammy losses affected her. Today (March 21), in an interview with Flaunt, SZA describes the roots of her current unhappiness and jokes about her next album being her final one.

"I’m still miserable," SZA said. "My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage. I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that... because it’s going to be my last album."

While the TDE-songstress hasn't started recording her next album yet, it seems that she has begun the brainstorming process.

"I’ve been talking shit to myself on different topics every day for the last week," reveals the Ctrl-singer. "Which is typically how I start—coming up with little catchphrases in the car on the way home, and I’ll be like, 'Cute.' Then I’ll be like, ‘I think I’m ready to write and start recording.'"

Hopefully, SZA's misery subsides in-time for the upcoming TDE Presents: Championship Tour, which she is co-headlining with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, and the rest of Top Dawg Entertainment. Read the entire Flaunt interview here.