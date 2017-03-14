Kid Cudi's 'The Rage' Gives The Rock A Perfect Soundtrack To Fight Huge Monsters

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Kid Cudi, Dwayne Johnson, and Billy Corgan walk into a bar. After a couple of beers and a jolly old time, Johnson asks Scott if he'll lend his talents to the Rampage soundtrack. Scott smells exactly what The Rock is cooking, then looks at the lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins and says, "Not without my man Billy." That isn't how "The Rage" came about, but one can hope.

"The Rage" samples Smashing Pumpkins' 1995 hit "Bullet with Butterfly Wings." During the chorus, Corgan's iconic refrain blares "Despite all my rage, I am still just a rat in a cage" as Cudi adds his characteristic hums underneath. To Cudi's credit, the hook could've gone horribly wrong. Instead, the juxtaposition from Cudi rapping about being "born in the rage" to Corgan's nasally wail compliment each other nicely.

Kid Cudi has been ramping up his appearances throughout 2018. The Cleveland singer performed at NBA All-Star Weekend with Kanye West. The "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" duo were are also rumored to be working on Kanye's new album on a Wyoming mountaintop.

With Cudi so active, fans can only hope that he is also working on a new album. The last full-length project from the elusive star was 2016's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'. However, the Man on the Moon artist is still getting acknowledged for his overwhelming influence from artists as varied as Timotheé Chalamet and A$AP Rocky.

Rampage, starring Dwayne Johnson, is in theaters today (April 13).