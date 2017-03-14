YouTube/Warner Bros.

The Rock Is Totally Upstaged By George The Gorilla In New Rampage Trailer

The new Rampage trailer is absolutely bananas. It can only be described as King Kong meets Godzilla meets Jurassic World meets George of the Jungle meets every film ever starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In the upcoming movie, The Rock, as primatologist Davis Okoye, is monkeying around in the jungle with his good friend George — who is "not just a friend, he's family," and is also a silverback gorilla — until George needs his help.

While living the simple life in the jungle, George became entangled with the mysterious (and seemingly very, very bad) Project Rampage, and as a result, was the victim of genetic editing that turned him from the cuddly goofball he was into a giant, vicious beast.

Confident his friend's true self still exists somewhere deep down, The Rock attempts to save George from his captors and the rest of the world, who only see him for his post-apeshit state, as he destroys their city alongside a 30-foot flying wolf and a giant chomping alligator.

The stacked cast also includes Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Rampage hits theaters on April 20.