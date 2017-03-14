Surprise! Kanye West Popped Up Onstage With Kid Cudi Again

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas

In the two years since The Life of Pablo dropped and the abrupt conclusion of the Saint Pablo tour behind it, Kanye West has kept away from the stage and out of the spotlight (as a performer, anyway).

That changed on February 17, when he not only showed up to introduce Kid Cudi at an NBA All-Star Weekend event in Los Angeles, but came back out to join his brother in GOOD Music for a surprise performance of their collaboration "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1."

Back in November, West came out to hop on the same track with Cudi at a performance in his hometown of Chicago (and the inspiration for the name of his baby girl).

Though he's been busy on the fashion front with a new Yeezy Season approaching and fresh signees joining the roster of GOOD Music, could this uptick in stage time for West mean that he's jonesing to headline himself?

Here's hoping that this is the case, because 2018 would sound a whole lot better with some new music from GOOD's mastermind...