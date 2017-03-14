Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas

Kanye West famously recorded his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, in Hawaii, and the stories of personalities as disparate as Rick Ross, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and Nicki Minaj making music amid clouds of weed smoke are legendary. As West works on his new LP, reportedly in picturesque Wyoming, I can't help but wonder: Are such revelries happening on this majestic mountaintop out west?

According to some recent updates from eagle-eyed Kanye fan accounts, the answer might be yes. And that's exciting.

Above is a sample of the natural wonders by which West has apparently surrounded himself, along with a quick little snippet of his own head (complete with what looks like pink hair). Photos on fan accounts seem to confirm this, as well as Kim Kardashian's presence out there too, doing some skiing.

But even more important than West's hair or Kim's slope work is who else has seemingly made the trek up to Kanye's mountaintop creative kingdom (and it does seem to be creative, as per this shot of recording/editing software). In the past week or so, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Nas, A$AP Bari, King Louie, and The-Dream have all been reportedly spotted in Wyoming, along with producers Jeff Bhasker, Wheezy, and Pi'erre Bourne.

Of course, just because all these talented musicians and writers happen to be in the same general location as Kanye at the same time he is doesn't mean they're recording with him. And even if they are, there's no guarantee that their contributions will be made into final songs at all, let along songs that make it to a hypothetical eighth West LP.

But it still could mean that. And that's good news, especially after West's erratic behavior and eventually canceled Saint Pablo Tour at the end of 2016.

The last we heard from him, he popped back up on Instagram for a day — Valentine's Day — as a grand romantic gesture for his wife. Maybe the next thing we'll hear is a song or two — music he didn't have to go all the way to Hawaii to make.