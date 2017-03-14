Nicki Minaj Addresses The ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Cardi B And ‘Motor Sport’

Getty Images

'We could make out and it wouldn't be enough'

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B linked up for their first collaboration last week, with Migos’s “Motor Sport,” and it only took about 60 seconds before conspiracy theories started spreading like wildfire. Some fans and outlets have claimed that the two rappers didn’t know the other would be on the track, and others have even suggested that they were taking shots at each other with their respective verses.

Nicki’s apparently fed up with all that talk, so she hopped on Twitter on Tuesday night (October 31) to set the record straight.

“I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it,” she began in a series of tweets. “He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said ‘ok let’s do it.’ The end. Migos weren’t even on it yet. Just Quavo. The conspiracy theories r just so tired. Relax. Breathe.”

Nicki went on to clarify that any published music has to get her written approval before being sent to streaming services. With that in mind, Nicki and Cardi would’ve both heard the track and spoken up if they had a problem with it.

She continued, “These are men in our culture who simply refuse to let it go. They don’t do this to male M.C.’s. But yo #Motorsport #1 added on urban radio🙏🏽.”

The “it” in question is the fabricated beef between Nicki and Cardi, which people have been talking about ever since “Bodak Yellow” started climbing the charts, despite both rappers publicly showing support for one another. In fact, Nicki capped off her series of tweets by reiterating Cardi’s thoughts on the issue from a recent interview: “We could make out & it wouldn’t be enough. I’m done.”

See Nicki’s tweets below, and remember: it really is possible for female rappers to work together without going at each other’s throats!