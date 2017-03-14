Fifth Harmony Announce Hiatus: 'Thank You For Everything'

Getty Images

After nearly six years together, Fifth Harmony are going on hiatus, the group announced Monday (March 19).

"After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," an official statement from the group reads.

The announcement comes at the end of the group's PSA Tour, which concluded Sunday night (March 18) in Orlando. As the statement mentions, they're still scheduled for at least three more shows before the end of 2018 — one in Hollywood, Florida; one in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and one in Reykjavik, Iceland: "We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can't wait!"

The group's note made sure to thank fans for their steadfast support throughout the years. "To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony," the note reads. "With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud."

The focus on solo projects is not surprising, as the group's four members — Normani, Lauren, Ally, and Dinah Jane — have all found success without Fifth Harmony in the past few years. Recently, Normani teamed up with Khalid for "Love Lies," while Lauren has collaborated with Halsey, Steve Aoki, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Ally teamed up with A$AP Ferg and Lost Kings in 2017 for "Look At Us Now," while Dinah Jane sang on "Boom Boom" with RedOne, Daddy Yankee, and French Montana.

Fifth Harmony's most recent album, Fifth Harmony, was released in August 2017.

At the end of 2016, former group member Camila Cabello announced she was departing Fifth Harmony after stepping out on her own for a solo career as well.

You can read the group's entire statement below.

Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!



After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.



We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.



To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud.



We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can't wait!



All our love, from the bottom of our hearts,

Dinah Jane, Lauren, Normani and Ally xoxoxo