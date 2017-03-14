Khalid And Normani Are A Heavenly Match On New Song ‘Love Lies’

Getty Images

It’s a Valentine’s Day miracle! Khalid and Normani Kordei’s long-awaited collaboration is finally here, and suffice to say, these two sound like a match made in musical heaven.

The soulful singers join forces on the simmering slow-burn “Love Lies,” from the Jack Antonoff-curated Love, Simon soundtrack. “Sorry if it’s hard to catch my vibe,” Khalid sings. “I need a lover to trust, tell me you’re on my side / Are you down for the ride?” Normani smoothly responds: “I’ve been so into your mystery / Is it because of our history? / Are you into me?”

Last month, Khalid spoke about “Love Lies” with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson, giving his duet partner the most glowing review. “Before I talk about myself, I want to talk about the fact that Normani’s voice is so beautiful,” he said. “And her style, and the sauce that she has, is just so unmatchable. She’s really the reason why this song is great. I can’t take all the credit. She’s awesome.”

As for Normani, “Love Lies” is her first solo single apart from Fifth Harmony, and she told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe on Wednesday (February 14) that it certainly won’t be her last.

“I feel like people are getting a sense of who I actually am,” she said, adding that she’s about “30 percent” done with her own solo project. “Being in the studio and partnering with Khalid, it actually tells me more about myself that I didn't necessarily know was even there. This is definitely [a] growing process and I can't wait. I'm so excited for the journey.”