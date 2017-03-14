Ty Dolla $ign And Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Fight The Same Enemy In New Collab

Getty

Sparks must've flown when Fifth Harmony teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign for "Work From Home" in 2016, because nearly two years later, the rapper has collaborated with a 5H member once more: Lauren Jauregui, his rumored girlfriend. They've been hanging out for months now, and just last week, Ty posted a cozy Instagram pic with her captioned, "blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love."

Swoooon! Their collaboration, "In Your Phone," is part of Ty's sophomore album, Beach House 3, which came out Friday (October 27). The LP also includes features from Lil Wayne, Future, Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa, Skrillex, and more, so Jauregui is among some very great company.

"In Your Phone," as the title suggests, is a love song about a couple who can't put their devices down. In her guest verse, Jauregui asks, "Why you always in your phone? / Can't you talk to me?" I think it's safe to say we've all experienced similar situations. Communicating via emojis is fun and all, but sometimes you need some good old FaceTime face time.

"This whole album is so fire and @tydollasign is one of the most talented humans I know, so grateful to be on this project❤🙏🏼❤," Jauregui wrote on Instagram about Beach House 3. It's cool to be "In Your Phone" if you're using it to give props to your beau!

Fifth Harmony, meanwhile, dropped a red-hot tune with Pitbull, their latest in a string of collaborations. Hear more about "Por Favor," a song sung almost entirely in Spanish, below.