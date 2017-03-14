Jason Kempin/Getty

No need to get your eyes checked

Fifth Harmony's New Album Cover Will Have You Seeing Double

Buckle up, Harmonizers, because August is shaping up to be quite the month for your girls. Fifth Harmony's highly anticipated, self-titled third album — their first without Camila Cabello, who left the group in December 2016 — arrives in less than three weeks. On Monday (August 7), 5H revealed the album's trippy cover art.

What's better than one Lauren, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke? TWO Laurens, Normanis, Dinah Janes, and Ally Brookes. Behold:

Fifth Harmony have kept their lips mostly zipped about their upcoming LP, but "Down" — their leading single featuring Gucci Mane — gives fans a taste of what's to come on August 25. You can expect equally exciting things two days later, when 5H take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27.

You spent summer 2016 jamming out to 7/27; now get ready to close out summer 2017 with Fifth Harmony.