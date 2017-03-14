Logic And Jessica Andrea Have Reportedly Split After Two Years Of Marriage

Getty Images

Sad news for one of hip-hop's favorite couples: Logic and wife Jessica Andrea have reportedly called it quits.

The rapper, 28, and social media star-turned-singer, 25, have decided to separate after two years of marriage, according to TMZ. Though the couple has not yet filed for divorce, a reconciliation “does not seem likely,” the outlet reported.

Just a few weeks ago, the married duo looked like the epitome of happiness while attending the Grammys, where Logic was nominated for Song of the Year for “1-800-273-8255.” It’s unclear when they called it quits, though fans noticed that Andrea unfollowed Logic on Instagram not too long ago, further fueling rumors of trouble between the two. Neither of them have commented on the reported split yet, but they’re both still following each other on Twitter.

Logic — who’s fresh off the release of his Bobby Tarantino II mixtape — and Andrea tied the knot in October 2015 after two years of dating. The Everybody rapper told MTV News shortly after their engagement, “I think it’s just something I’ve always wanted. I was just waiting for the right person. ... I [proposed] in a photo booth. It was pretty epic. It’s just a spot that we both went to. It was real special to her. She took me there on one of our first dates. We went back again and when the photo booth counted down – 3, 2, 1 — I pulled out the ring and got it on film.”

Until we find out for sure what happened between these two, revisit the couple’s recent interview with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson on the Grammys red carpet.