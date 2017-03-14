Logic’s ‘1-800-273-8255’ Gets A Beautiful Bilingual Remix With Juanes

Getty Images

'I want to see you dream / I want to see you fly'

Chances are, you’ve listened to (and maybe cried along to) Logic’s hit single “1-800-273-8255” a time or two. But just when it started getting engrained in your head, Logic has given it a fresh remix that only elevates its powerful message about suicide prevention.

The Everybody rapper has tapped Colombian superstar Juanes for a Spanish remix of “1-800,” named after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Alessia Cara and Khalid’s original cameos remain in-tact on the new bilingual version, while Juanes reworks the pre-chorus and chorus with his smooth Spanish croon.

“I don’t want to wait for someone to come save me,” Juanes sings in Spanish. “I can’t heal / Let me explain.” He later gets more optimistic, singing, “I want to see you dream / I want to see you fly / Don’t let yourself fall / Don’t feel down.”

Following the remix’s release, Juanes tweeted, “I love being part of a song with such a powerful message. With music, we can help those who are in the dark side of life.” He reiterated the same message in an interview with Billboard, saying, “I think these days when everything’s about dancing and having a good time, it’s fresh to find a hit song like this one that’s talking about serious issues.”

Logic released “1-800-273-8255” in April and and shared the track’s powerful music video in August. That same month, he, Cara, and Khalid performed the song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, surrounded by suicide attempt and loss survivors. Revisit the powerful performance below.